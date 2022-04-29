Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Green reportedly "separated" at GOP event to prevent them coming to blows

Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor-Greene are the Republican Party's far-right rising stars, but the two reportedly came nearly to blows at a recent party conference. Another lawmaker had to "step in and intervene", according to a Politico item about the Freedom Caucus's internal problems.

Republicans say Boebert (R-Colo.) — who's seen as more of a party team player than Greene — detests being tied to her Georgia colleague. And when the House Freedom Caucus board of directors gathered last month at its usual spot a few blocks from the Capitol, the two tangled over Greene's appearance at a February event organized by a known white nationalist. Their confrontation grew so heated that at least one onlooker feared the Greene-Boebert back-and-forth might escalate beyond the verbal cage match had another board member not stepped in to de-escalate, according to a GOP lawmaker who was granted anonymity to describe what happened.

The issue is basically this: the two are regarded as a matched pair, but Boebert wants to be a GOP It Girl and has dialed back her associations with QAnon, Proud Boys, etc., whereas MTG grows ever more feral.

This distinction is highlighted by something I don't think anyone has pointed out. If these two did come to blows, it would not be the comical catfight of Twitter's imagination (a video of two similarly looking women clawing at one another's hair is going viral). MTG is a crossfit freak and would break Boebert's neck like a twig before anyone realized what was happening.