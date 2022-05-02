Trevor Noah's powerful closing remarks at this year's White House Correspondents Dinner

On Saturday night, to close the proceedings for the 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner, host Trevor Noah (The Daily Show) got serious for a moment.

If you ever begin to doubt your responsibilities, if you ever begin to doubt how meaningful it is, look no further than what's happening in Ukraine. Look at what's happening there.

Journalists are risking and even losing their lives to show the world what is happening. You realize how amazing that is? In America, you have the right to seek the truth and speak the truth, even if it makes people in power uncomfortable. Even if it makes your viewers or readers uncomfortable. You understand how amazing that is?

Ask yourself this question: If Russian journalists who are losing their livelihoods… and their freedom.. for daring to report on what their own government is doing — If they had the freedom to write any words, to show any stories, or to ask any questions, if they had, basically, what you have, would they be using it in the same way that you do?

I've always respected @Trevornoah so much but this closing speech from the White House correspondents' dinner is particularly spectacular.

