How they make the sounds for "Halo Infinite"

I'm a sucker for a good video about the art of foley, and this one features an adorable pug.

Ever wonder how video games get their sound effects? We go behind the scenes of Halo, one of the world's most popular video games, to find out how the game builds everything from its weapon sound effects to its sci-fi environment. Creating the sound effects for the latest release, Halo Infinite, required creative Foley and field recording techniques to capture and distort real-world sounds that they can then use out of context in the game.

Worth watching especially for how much attention is placed on selecting and adapting sounds to the game's environment, on "grounding" anything synthetic while being unafraid to use synthesizers. And it's Halo, so they have a serious budget. They get to sample their very own explosions, piano destructions, vintage tanks, etc..