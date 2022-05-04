Republican lawmaker who wanted to be named "The Patriot" on the ballot told "No" by election board

A Republican state representative on the ballot in Oklahoma wanted to be listed by the name "The Patriot". The Oklahoma Election Board told him no, and he will continue to be named as plain old Sean Roberts (R—Hominy).

Oklahoma election rules allow a candidate to use a nickname if it's a name the candidate is generally known by or who does business using the nickname. Roberts' opponent, Republican Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn, said there's no evidence Roberts is known as "The Patriot." She pointed out in her petition to the board that Roberts has appeared on the ballot in seven successive elections as Kevin Sean Roberts or Sean Roberts.

