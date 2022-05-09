Former US Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany appears to have forgotten her entire career as Press Secretary as she casts aspersions upon a retiring Jen Psaki. Psaki did a wonderful job, while McEnany propagated The Big Lie.
Lest you have forgotten the depravity that is Kayleigh McEnany
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
California's net neutrality law survives courtroom challenge
As Ars Technica puts it, "ISPs can't find any judges who will block California's Net Neutrality law", and it's not like they haven't been shopping hard. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who voted for federal net neutrality rules in 2015 and opposed their repeal in 2017, applauded yesterday's court decision."This is big. Because when the FCC… READ THE REST
The mystery of ⍼, a Unicode character of unknown purpose
⍼, "RIGHT ANGLE WITH DOWNWARDS ZIGZAG ARROW", is a Unicode character of uncertain origin. It may be summoned as the HTML entity ⍼. Jonathan Chan set out to uncover its mysterious purpose, a journey that led way back to Unicode's own antecedents. The meaning of ⍼ will be whatever meaning is assigned by whoever uses… READ THE REST
Etsy sellers on strike
Etsy sellers are going on strike to protest a 30% fee increase, algorithmic moderation and the growing presence of resellers pitching manufacturered and sweatshop-sourced junk (the platform was originally for crafted and vintage items, but is slowly turning into pastelibaba). We are striking to protest Etsy's treatment of sellers. We will put our shops on… READ THE REST
These fun party card games are a great way to learn what makes your friends blush with embarrassment
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If there's anything you learned from being holed up for two years, it was the importance of a good distraction. While the world burned into fiery ashes, we were busy putting together… READ THE REST
Combine all your smoking tools into one accessory with the Rocket Grinder
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Smoking is supposed to be leisurely and stress-free, but it requires you to assemble so many tools at once that it can be a drag (and not the kind you're hoping… READ THE REST
Take any snack on the go this summer with this $30 SubSafe sandwich tube
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Summer is right around the corner, which means it's finally time to get outside and start enjoying that fresh air and sunshine. No matter what outdoor activities you have on the… READ THE REST