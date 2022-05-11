Pussy Riot's Maria Alyokhina escapes Russia "dressed as food courier"

Maria Alyokhina (previously at Boing Boing), a member of the Russian protest band Pussy Riot, reportedly escaped the country "dressed as a food courier" after being told she was off to the gulag. The New York Times:

She decided it was time to leave Russia — at least temporarily — and disguised herself as a food courier to evade the Moscow police who had been staking out the friend's apartment where she was staying. She left her cellphone behind as a decoy and to avoid being tracked. A friend drove her to the border with Belarus, and it took her a week to cross into Lithuania. In a studio apartment in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, she agreed to an interview to describe a dissident's harrowing escape from Mr. Putin's Russia.