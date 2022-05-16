Eric Trump tells MAGA mob they are the "party of love" in greatest lie yet

In a party that endorses racism, bigotry, discrimination, white nationalism, and the Big Lie, Eric Trump made a funny when he told a MAGA crowd — with a straight face — they they were the party of love.

"This is the greatest movement we've ever seen in political history," Donald Trump's arguably "dumbest" son said. "I love you, and I love everybody in this room. … There's never been a movement where it's actually based in love … Never, never before!" The video (below) cuts off before they had a chance to launch into a round of kumbaya.