Tennessee couple wake to find strange dog asleep with them in bed

A couple in Polk County, Tennessee, woke up one morning to find themselves sharing their bed with a strange, sleeping dog. The dog was friendly and, upon being posted to Facebook, reunited with its owner. CBS News:

Johnson found out Nala traveled almost two miles and the adventure eventually ended when the dog wanted some company. "As a matter of fact, I was still laying in bed and snuggling with Nala when her mom walked into the room," Jimmy Johnson said. If it wasn't for the Facebook post, Julie and Jimmy said they would have had another dog as part of their family.