Gentlemen attempt to illegally move house with truck, knock over poles and trees, and eventually bail, leaving stuck home blocking road

At 3:30am on Sunday morning, two gentleman in Iberia Parish, Louisiana attempted to illegally haul a home by truck down their residential street without a permit or the proper equipment. Along the way, they knocked over telephone poles, tore down power lines, and hit trees and mailboxes. Eventually, they got stuck so decided to bail on the whole scene, leaving the house blocking the road. Apparently nearly 700 residents were without power for several hours.

Police eventually found and arrested the home's owner Tony Domingue, 46, and his buddy Nico Comeaux, 32. Apparently they had warned Domingue not to attempt this unless it were done properly.