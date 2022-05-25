High school principal required by law to look after horses that students rode to school

On Monday, at Conrad High School in Missoula, Montana, Principal Raymond DeBruycker spent the day looking after a dozen horses ridden by students to school. According to a post by the school on Facebook, "Montana has an old law saying if a student rides their horse to school, the school principal has to feed and tend to the horse throughout the day."

Apparently, Montana high schoolers commonly pull this prank at the end of the year. If you can point to the actual law in the Montana Code that they're flaunting, please do so in the comments.

