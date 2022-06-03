A cute Jack Russell holding a big toy can't manage the doggie door so she politely lets her pal go first (video)

A Jack Russell terrier tries to squeeze through a doggie door with a huge plush toy in her mouth, but try and try as she might, she can't muster the courage to do it. Meanwhile, her frisky pal is raring to go, waiting its turn behind her. So rather than hog the door, she politely steps to the back of the line, allowing the other pup to pass through first. In the end, the well-mannered dog braves it out, but only after her plushie goes first — with a little intervention from her human.

Click to expand

Front page thumbnail image: Lelusy / shutterstock.com