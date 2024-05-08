RFK Jr. says doctors found dead worm in his partially eaten brain

Pro-conspiracy candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admits he's not all there — or at least not his brain, which he said a worm entered and partially ate, according to The New York Times.

Apparently, after experiencing severe memory problems for at least two years, Kennedy got a brain scan in 2012, which revealed a dark spot on his brain. At first doctors thought it was a tumor, but on second look, they discovered something a bit more squirm-worthy.

According to Kennedy, the brain splotch was actually "caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died."

"I have cognitive problems, clearly," he admitted in 2012. "I have short-term memory loss, and I have longer-term memory loss that affects me."

