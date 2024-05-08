RFK Jr. says doctors found dead worm in his partially eaten brain

Pro-conspiracy candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admits he's not all there — or at least not his brain, which he said a worm entered and partially ate, according to The New York Times.
Apparently, after experiencing severe memory problems for at least two years, Kennedy got a brain scan in 2012, which revealed a dark spot on his brain. At first doctors thought it was a tumor, but on second look, they discovered something a bit more squirm-worthy.
According to Kennedy, the brain splotch was actually "caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died."
"I have cognitive problems, clearly," he admitted in 2012. "I have short-term memory loss, and I have longer-term memory loss that affects me."
From the NYT:
In 2010, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was experiencing memory loss and mental fogginess so severe that a friend grew concerned he might have a brain tumor. Mr. Kennedy said he consulted several of the country's top neurologists, many of whom had either treated or spoken to his uncle, Senator Edward M. Kennedy, before his death the previous year of brain cancer. …
[O]ver the years, he has faced serious health issues, some previously undisclosed, including the apparent parasite. …
Several infectious disease experts and neurosurgeons said in separate interviews with The Times that, based on what Mr. Kennedy described, they believed it was likely a pork tapeworm larva. The doctors have not treated Mr. Kennedy and were speaking generally. …
In the interview with The Times, he said he had recovered from the memory loss and fogginess and had no aftereffects from the parasite, which he said had not required treatment. Asked last week if any of Mr. Kennedy's health issues could compromise his fitness for the presidency, Stefanie Spear, a spokeswoman for the Kennedy campaign, told The Times, "That is a hilarious suggestion, given the competition."