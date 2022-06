It's been dubbed Dirty Bertie's Throne, aka the royal sex chair of Albert Edward, Prince of Wales, later King Edward VII of England (1841-1910).

Edward…was famous for his outsized lifestyle and enormous appetite for food and women. But when one passion began to interfere with the other, Edward would turn to some elegant engineering to keep the party going.

As someone in the video's comments points out, thank heavens it's been reupholstered.