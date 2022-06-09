This is the first known albino baby Giant Galapagos Tortoise observed by humans

From the Tropiquarium Zoo in Servion, Switzerland, where this rare white reptile was born (via Google Translate):

We were surprised to discover a baby albino among our giant baby turtles in the Galapagos, this phenomenon had never been observed either in zoos or in nature.

Two giant Galapagos turtles – Chelonoidis nigra – have just been born at the Servion Tropiquarium, one is black like her parents and the other is white, she is albino. These turtles, belonging to an endangered species, were born as part of a conservation program for the species. These are rare and exceptional births, especially for the baby albino. This is the first time in the world that a Galapagos albino turtle has been born and kept in captivity.

Albinism is rare in turtles with about one case in 100,000 individuals compared to about one case per 20,000 individuals in humans.