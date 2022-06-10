Australian Psycho vs American Psycho: Margot Robbie's pastiche next to Christian Bale's original

Years ago, actress Margot Robbie and Vogue spoofed the classic scene from American Psycho introducing the murderous and/or delusional Patrick Bateman. Here it is alongside the original, performed by Christian Bale and directed by Mary Harron.

The best part of it is how they did Margot's makeup in the peel scene so she would look beautiful rather than blatantly monstrous, as Bale did. Vogue's parody of the parody ends up being the thing originally parodied. Such is the danger of homages of satire.

What does your morning tour of expensive potions and futile rituals involve?