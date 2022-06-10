Get a classic and luxury Stührling watch for only $99.99

Luxury watches can often be seen as unaffordable and unattainable for the everyday consumer, making it impossible to own or gift one. Stührling is a watch brand that challenges that narrative with their commitment to "being the standard for seriously crafted timepieces at seriously grounded prices." The proof is in a dress watch like the Stührling Silhouette, a classic two-hand design with a modern look from the Symphony collection, and now at the amazing price point of just $99.99.

The Stührling Silhouette is the perfect everyday watch with a simple and timeless aesthetic. It has a smooth stainless steel 41mm case and authentic leather strap with a tang buckle closure. The face dial and leather strap come in a variety of color combinations like a silver dial with black leather, black dial with black leather, silver dial with blue leather, and even rose gold dials and cases along with a brown leather strap — catering to a plethora of tastes and styles for any occasion.

You won't have to worry about time accuracy because the Stührling Silhouette has a mechanical self-winding movement, making it a dependable watch. If you'd like to adjust the time or date, the easily manageable push/pull crown allows you to do just that. Additionally, it's 3 ATM water-resistant, shielding you from bad weather conditions or while washing your hands.

The best part about this watch is that it's minimalistic and light-weight, making it easy and comfortable to wear all the time and great for mobility. Because of its versatile look, you can pair it with both casual and professional attire and as said by Adventure Junkies, "Stührling has the stylish look of some of the high end watches… but for a fraction of the price."

An ideal gift for Father's Day or any occasion, you can now have a luxury good at a cost-effective price with the Stührling Silhouette Quartz Classic Watch. Regularly $150, it's now just $99.99 until 6/19, so hurry!

Prices subject to change.