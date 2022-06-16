Three new animated Avatar: The Last Airbender films are on the way

As the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender inches closer to release, fans have become increasingly apprehensive. To be fair, can you blame them? The last time there was a live-action adaptation of Avatar, it became a laughing stock. Well, that's not true. M. Night Shyamalan took the primary brunt of the film's explosion. With the Netflix adaptation, fans were hoping that their favorite characters would finally get their due, but excitment turned to dread when the original creators of the beloved animated series ejected from the project over creative differences.

In the event that the Netflix version of Avatar suffers the same fate as the film, millions of disappointed fans will be able to rebound by getting their uncut fix straight from the source. Variety announced that the aforementioned co-creators, Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino, will produce three new Avatar: The Last Airbender animated films for Nickelodeon Studios.