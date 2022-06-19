Golden Retrievers are darling clowns, and this one has a fantastic moral compass. Clearly, the gentleman is messing with the dog and testing its limits, but the pupper has grandma's back never mind the clowning.
An adorable Golden Retriever takes grandmother's side every time
