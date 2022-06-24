Marjorie Taylor Greene now talking about the need for children "trained with firearms"

A day after the Supreme Court overturned New York's law that limited people from carrying guns in public, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q–GA) said even children should handle guns.

"I think children should be trained with firearms. I definitely do. I think that's very important so that they understand the safety," she told Rep. Jamie Raskin (D–MD) before the House Rules Committee today. But what else can we expect from a GQP Congresswoman known for raffling off her "famous AR-15" and harassing a teenaged Parkland shooting survivor.

What a week for SCOTUS and the GQP. And according to Kevin McCarthy, you ain't seen nothing yet.

Jamie Raskin asks Marge Greene if she believes one of the solutions to school shootings is arming students. Greene: "I think children should be trained with firearms. I definitely do. I think that's very important." pic.twitter.com/rMvmECo1bv — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 24, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Gage Skidmore / Flickr, from Surprise, AZ, United States of America – Marjorie Taylor Greene, CC BY-SA 2.0