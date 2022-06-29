A cute nerdy gosling hears its family having fun while its stuck trying to hop a curb (video)

A lot of us less athletic humans might relate to this video that shows slight panic set in when an adorable gosling can't keep up with its family and gets left behind. While the others have no problem hopping over a curb that borders to a park, this little guy has a tough time of it, taking a long two minutes trying to figure it out. Meanwhile its nimble parents and about 17 siblings could be heard frolicking on the other side. In the end, sheer determination wins out as the awkward gosling finally manages to stumble its way up and over to the rest of the gang.

Front page thumbnail image: Amelia Martin / shutterstock.com