Tucker Carlson blames mass shootings on nagging women

Of all the ridiculous scapegoats the GQP are trying to pin everyday mass shootings on — too many doors, weed, "transsexual leftist illegal aliens," and the tried and true video games argument — Tucker Carlson adds another to the list: nagging women. (See video below.)

While Carlson also blames U.S. massacres on "social media, porn, and video games" as well as "crackpot" school counselors and "government-endorsed weed" (never, of course, mentioning easy access to assault rifles), his animosity towards women — who are what make men so "angry" — rings loud and clear.

"The authorities in their lives, mostly women, never stop lecturing them about their so-called privilege. 'You're male! You're privileged!' Imagine that," the poor white privileged Fox performer cries. "Try to imagine an unhealthier, unhappier life than that." As if it's a challenge to the rest of America to imagine anything harder than being called "privileged."