Follow Zoos Victoria if you like content featuring cute animals

You should go follow Zoos Victoria (Australia) if you like content featuring cute animals. For example, they posted this video of an adorable Goodfellow's tree-kangaroo shuffling down a tree branch and then stopping to eat some leaves. Right after it starts eating, you can see a baby pop its head out of mama's pouch and start grabbing some leaves as well. The description on the video explains that the baby is too young to chew, but that doesn't stop it from trying! This particular video features animals from Healesville Sanctuary, which is an animal rescue sanctuary not far from Melbourne that I've been lucky enough to visit a couple of times.

If you ever get the opportunity, you should go! I've seen a platypus there, along with wombats, kangaroos, kookaburra, echidnas, Tasmanian devils, quolls, numbats, bilbies, koalas, wallabies, sugar gliders, dingos, and more!