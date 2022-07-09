With a sneer, Britain's new education minister raises middle finger to public outside Downing Street

Andrea Jenkyns is Britain's new education minister, scraped from the Conservative Party's parlimentary barrel by Boris Johnson after some 50 ministers and aides resigned in protest at his latest scandal. Junior to the third education secretary in as many days, Jenkyns did not handle her first day on the job very well, photographed casting an obscene gesture to the crowd outside Downing Street. She must now explain her behavior to the House, colleagues insist.

Footage of @andreajenkyns the newly appointed Education Secretary & Deputy Chairwoman of the European Research Group (ERG), arriving in Downing Streetpic.twitter.com/AYzphOzQff — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) July 9, 2022

