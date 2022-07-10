Move over, Tony Robbins — this parrot is the best motivational speaker

Move over, Jack Handy, there's a new motivational speaker in town. Meet Einstein, The Talking Texas African Grey Parrot. Here he is saying, "You're sweet, You're super." And here, "You did good! Let's go cuddle!" And in this video, he channels his inner Matthew McConaughey saying, "You're so pretty."

If you're feeling down and need a pick-me-up, go check him out on his Instagram, where he does his motivational work along with many other hilarious things like dancing, eating, celebrity impressions (he does a great Fozzie Bear, for example), and more!