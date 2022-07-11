New poll shows 64% of Democrats don't want Biden to run in 2024

President Joe Biden's popularity has drastically fallen, even within the Democratic party. In fact, 64% of Democrats say they would like to see someone other than Biden run for president in 2024, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll. When talking to Democrats under the age of 30, that number jumps to 94%. Although 39% of those polled said they liked him as a person, only 33% approved of his job performance so far.

From The New York Times:

Mr. Biden has said repeatedly that he intends to run for re-election in 2024. At 79, he is already the oldest president in American history, and concerns about his age ranked at the top of the list for Democratic voters who want the party to find an alternative. The backlash against Mr. Biden and desire to move in a new direction were particularly acute among younger voters. In the survey, 94 percent of Democrats under the age of 30 said they would prefer a different presidential nominee. Jobs and the economy were the most important problem facing the country according to 20 percent of voters, with inflation and the cost of living (15 percent) close behind as prices are rising at the fastest rate in a generation. One in 10 voters named the state of American democracy and political division as the most pressing issue, about the same share who named gun policies, after several high-profile mass shootings. More than 75 percent of voters in the poll said the economy was "extremely important" to them. And yet only 1 percent rated economic conditions as excellent. Among those who are typically working age — voters 18 to 64 years old — only 6 percent said the economy was good or excellent, while 93 percent rated it poor or only fair.

The silver lining for Biden: if he were to run against Donald Trump in 2024, those surveyed gave him a slight edge over the former one-term twice-impeached president with 44% vs. 41%.