Video: Impressive but foolhardy robbery victim snatches gun from one culprit and then shoots at his accomplice

Yesterday on a Northeast Philadelphia street corner, a mugger apparently attempted to rob a 46-year-old victim at gunpoint. When the victim snatched the gun from the culprit, a second gunman jumped from a vehicle to help his robber buddy. While on his back fighting the first gunman, the victim fired at the second gunman until both suspects ran off. Unfortunately, the victim suffered two gunshot wounds himself, one in the buttocks and another in the ankle.

Impressive but also incredibly foolhardy.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

(Philly Voice)