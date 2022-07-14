This air fryer/dehydrator combo will raise your culinary game

by: Thomas Lawrence

In one modern, sleek combo, the Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Rotisserie and Dehydrator Oven can make savory feasts like tenderloins and roasts, and create dried fruit for delicious, healthy snacks.

This innovative combo device, currently 18% off for $129.99, has 16 "smart" presets to help make you a more efficient chef. It's small, helping your kitchen space, uses 85% less fat than deep fryers, and features 11 accessories and a recipe book to up your culinary game. Presets include crowd favorites like manual (custom), french fries, pizza, steak, and chicken.

Accessories include a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, mesh basket, two mesh trays, and oven mitts.

The air fryer rotisserie is perfect for beef and pork tenderloins, kebabs, whole chickens, roasts, and much more, allowing you to cook to your desired "done" level. For fried chicken, enjoy all of the crunch of a deep fryer without the unhealthy oil content.

Plus, there's no worry about contamination, as the Yedi is FDA-certified and BPA-, cadmium- and lead-free.

Yedi is a proven commodity, as it's been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things, Business Insider, both the Men's Health and Women's Health magazines, The View, and Good Morning America. And it has an average 4.4 out of 5 stars review on Amazon.

"I like that this can do (so) many things! I had a regular air fryer but this is like a super air fryer!" wrote 5-star reviewer Alyssa Kaleda on Amazon. "It can dehydrate food, rotisserie cook, air fry, roast, bake, and all the accessories are amazing! Very happy. Forget a normal oven, the future of cooking is here!"

Very rarely will your taste buds and waistline thank you simultaneously. Invest in the Yedi air fryer rotisserie and dehydrator oven and that will happen. Get it for just $129.99 (reg. $159) by July 14.

Prices subject to change.