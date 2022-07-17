Bear takes a bellyflop from a waterfall

Jennifer Sandlin
Mark_Kostich/Shutterstock.com

The National Park Service official twitter just posted this awesome video, taken from a live cam from Brooks Falls, Katmai National Park, Alaska. Watch these bears living their best lives. While a few enjoy standing in the water in the background, one frisky fella does an amazing belly flop from a little ledge into the water below.