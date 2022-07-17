Heinz now has spoon fries

Why do certain food combinations become so iconic that they eventually become inseparable? Even though there are a plethora of variations of the treat, you can't think about popcorn without reflexively associating it with butter first. The same goes for peanut butter and jelly unless you're one of those fluffer-nutter psychos. Nah, I jest, of course. I am one of those fluffer-nutter psychos too.

In the case of the aforementioned peanut butter and jelly, the combination became so commonplace that several brands started selling the two spreads in one jar. I'm all for convenience and all, but what's next? Mustard and mayo in the same package?

Every day we drift further away from God…

The ketchup big wigs over at Heinz have unveiled spoon fries that supposedly pair perfectly with ketchup. Heinz initially showcased the fries on national french fry day. Although their only available in the UK right now, I can't imagine it will be too long before I can wrap my gluttonous American hands around a pack.