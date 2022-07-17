Heinz now has spoon fries

Why do certain food combinations become so iconic that they eventually become inseparable? Even though there are a plethora of variations of the treat, you can't think about popcorn without reflexively associating it with butter first. The same goes for peanut butter and jelly unless you're one of those fluffer-nutter psychos. Nah, I jest, of course. I am one of those fluffer-nutter psychos too.
In the case of the aforementioned peanut butter and jelly, the combination became so commonplace that several brands started selling the two spreads in one jar. I'm all for convenience and all, but what's next? Mustard and mayo in the same package?
The ketchup big wigs over at Heinz have unveiled spoon fries that supposedly pair perfectly with ketchup. Heinz initially showcased the fries on national french fry day. Although their only available in the UK right now, I can't imagine it will be too long before I can wrap my gluttonous American hands around a pack.
The arrival of the Heinz Spoon Friez was announced on National French Fry Day, July 13, in which many popular fast food chains offered special deals and freebies. Made entirely out of potatoes, the seven-piece fries come in a traditional red cardboard box with the slogan "Friez to enjoy more Heinz," positioning its infamous ketchup as the star of the show.
The Spoon Friez is currently limited to those in the U.K. via a free rafflethat runs until July 20. A wider release has yet to be announced.