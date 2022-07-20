Chef J. Kenji López-Alt tells NPR why the wok is such a fantastic cooking tool

Today's episode of NPR's daily science podcast Short Wave is titled "Wok This Way" and is a conversation with chef and cookbook author J. Kenji López-Alt about the wok. (I use J. Kenji López-Alt's recipe for roasted potatoes a lot.)

What's the most versatile pan in the kitchen? According to chef and cookbook author J. Kenji López-Alt, it's the wok! And along with spices, he sprinkles science explainers into his writing. Today's episode is just that — the science of the wok in action. He and host Emily Kwong talk about how to choose, season and cook with one, and why its unique shape makes it so versatile. Plus, we hear how Emily fared cooking one of Kenji's dishes from his new cookbook The Wok.