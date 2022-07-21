Photos of shrews yawning

Twitter user Katie Golden is out there doing the lord's work, y'all. She just put together one of the best threads I've ever seen. As you all know, one of my favorite YouTube videos is that mashup of Phantom of the Opera and an elephant shrew nature documentary (I've shared it before, but here it is again). Well, imagine my delight when I stumbled upon Katie Golden's recent thread—it's just photo after photo of elephant shrews yawning. OMG, those creatures are adorable. As Katie says in one of the tweets in the thread, "You. Are. NOT. Prepared. To. See. The. Truth." Go check it out, if you dare!

THIS IS WHAT ELEPHANT SHREWS LOOK LIKE WHEN THEY YAWNN pic.twitter.com/AQXvgGqYNS — Katie Goldin🐛💜 (@KatieGoldin) July 20, 2022