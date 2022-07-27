Watch a cat burglar in a cat costume rob boutique of designer handbags

David Pescovitz

Overnight Monday in Phoenix, Arizona, a cat burglar wearing a leopard onesie was caught on surveillance video robbing the "Poor Little Rich Girl" boutique of several designer handbags.

From AZ Family:

Phoenix Police say the burglar appears to be a woman wearing a "feline type costume with high heels."

"Maybe people will recognize the costume? Maybe this isn't the only time the costume has been out," said [store owner Catharine] Raslavsky, hoping that someone recognizes the burglar.

