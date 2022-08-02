Convicted rioter Guy Reffitt's wife clings to MAGA cult, tells media to go to hell (video)

Even though insurrectionist Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 with a handgun, and even though his own teen son reported him to the FBI and says his father deserves the sentence, his brainwashed wife stands by her man.

"We are patriots," she said. "Guy was a patriot that day. … He's a loving husband. He's a loving father," she claimed about the man who threatened to shoot his own children.

She then had some choice words for the media, "All I can say…[takes long dramatic breath]…is that y'all can all go to hell, and I'm going back to Texas." Deprogramming isn't easy, and this sucked-in MAGA member is going to need one helluva team to pull her out.