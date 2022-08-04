Alex Jones must pay at least $4.1m to Sandy Hook parents for defamation, with punitive damages still to be decided

Alex Jones, who falsely claimed that parents of children shot dead at Sandy Hook elementary school hoaxed the massacre, must pay $4.1m in damages for defaming them. The Texas jury is yet to determine punitive damanges, reports NBC News.

Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, whose son Jesse died alongside 19 of his classmates and six educators at the school in Newtown, Connecticut, had sought $150 million for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The trial became an unexpected courtroom spectacular after it emerged that Jones' own legal team had mistakenly sent years of his private texts and emails to opposing counsel, revealing that Jones had lied at his deposition.