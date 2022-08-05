Mike Lindell says "54 countries have now been taken by the machines"

Speaking at CPAC, the annual main event for American conservatives, pillow mogul Mike Lindell said that "54 countries have now been taken by the machines" and that "Venezuela and Australia are gone!" [via Raw Story] Everyone thinks he's talking about right-wing election machine conspiracy theories—like the world isn't being taken over by Skynet as we speak.

This is very important you hear me on this," Lindell told the CPAC crowd during his address. "Over 54 countries have now been taken by the machines or are getting taken by the machines! And you never get to go back!"

Lindell then listed off some of the countries that had purportedly been overtaken by the malevolent voting machines.

"Venezuela, Australia, they're gone!" he exclaimed. "You don't get to vote out the machines once they're there!"