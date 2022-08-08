As Lake Mead recedes, another body emerges

It's been weeks since receding Lake Mead offered up another suspiciously placed body. The one found Saturday was, at least, not found in a barrel with conspicuous gunshot wounds.
While the grim discoveries in the shrinking lake quickly generated theories of mob involvement, Johansson said those ideas are "mere speculation" at this point in the investigation. A National Park Service spokesperson told CNN one possible explanation for the remains could be that they belong to people who previously drowned at the lake when water levels used to be high.