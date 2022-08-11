Watch: Gorilla's smooth slide and epic ass reveal

David Pescovitz
illustrative image: Jeff W. Jarrett/Shutterstock

Cenzoo the silverback gorilla has the best slide and swagger in the animal kingdom. Tina Flick caught the monkey (ape) shenanigans below at the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, South Carolina.

