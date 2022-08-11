Cenzoo the silverback gorilla has the best slide and swagger in the animal kingdom. Tina Flick caught the monkey (ape) shenanigans below at the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, South Carolina.
Watch: Gorilla's smooth slide and epic ass reveal
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Funny
- gorillas
Watch Stretch Armstrong meet his untimely yet dramatic demise
When I was a youngster, my mom wouldn't buy me Stretch Armstrong because she insisted his rubbery skin would tear and the gooey gel inside would get all over everything. (She probably wasn't wrong.) Now that I've shared my childhood disappointment, watch this video starring Stretch: (Thanks, UPSO!) READ THE REST
Pastor speaking in tongues becomes the singer on a ska song
Andre Antunes turned video of an Arizona preacher speaking in tongues into the toasting vocals for a Ska jam. "No pitch-correction/autotune software was used. Video was not sped up or slowed down either," Antunes writes. The song, featuring the Midnight Brass, is titled "Casinos will be churches." I think "Glossolia" would be a great name… READ THE REST
Wild video of beachgoers running from annoyed sea lions in San Diego
On Friday at San Diego's La Jolla Cove, a person trying to grab a photo of a napping sea lion apparently got too close and annoyed the animal. It quickly waddled off toward the water with another following as beachgoers scattered in fear. "People should be cautious and keep their space at a reasonable distance,"… READ THE REST
This mini fridge is here to make sure your brain food is at the perfect temp
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's never too late to get an education, but reteaching yourself to get in the zone while trying to study is super difficult, and an empty stomach never helped anything. While you… READ THE REST
Become an Adobe pro for less than $25 during the Back To Education Sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've ever tried to create a visual on a computer — whether it be a video series or a poster or what have you — you know it's not exactly as intuitive… READ THE REST
Stop being P.O.'d by PDFs with a sweet deal on this editing tool
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Technology is supposed to be awesome and constantly making our lives more convenient, right? Well, if that's the case, then how can some pieces of tech leave us aggravated? Unfortunately, some things that… READ THE REST