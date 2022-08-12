QAnon nut uses Jewish numerology app to prove that Michael Jackson is still alive and Trump is JFK

It's so bizarre to see the "shamanic" wing of the QAnon cult which draws upon veganism, ayahuasca ceremonies, native shamanism, and Western occult practices to justify their right wing QAnonsense.

Case in point is this Trumpian who, using a gematria (Jewish numerology) app, proves to The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper that Michael Jackson is still alive, Osama Bin Laden's real name is Tim, and Donald Trump and Jack Kennedy may be the same person. There seems to be no end to the stupefying and terrifying level of ignorance on exhibit here.