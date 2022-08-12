Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says God is the founding father of America: "He wrote the Constitution."

God is an American, according to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. The remaining 95% of the world's population (not to mention the intelligent lifeforms who live on planets orbiting the 200 billion trillion stars in the universe) gets to suck on that!

In a speech he delivered at the Christofacist CPAC conference, Patrick said, "We were a nation founded upon not the words of our founders, but the words of God because He wrote the Constitution."

The next step is to correct those old history books that falsely credit James Madison with drafting the Constitution by incinerating them at an old-fashioned Texas bonfire.