'Ha Ha Ha' sky banner flown over Mar-a-Lago to mock Trump

Miami prankster Thomas Kennedy commissioned a plane to fly over Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home pulling a banner with a special message: "HA HA HA HA HA HA." The four-hour stunt cost him and some friends $1800, which seems like a small price to pay to mock Trump in the most hilarious way ever.
He told USA TODAY:
"We thought it would be funny," said Kennedy, a self-professed Trump critic and Democratic activist. "From our perspective, Trump is a bully, and we wanted to give him a taste of his own medicine."