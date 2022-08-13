Indiana cops arrested man to stop him running for political office

Police in Brookville, Indiana, didn't like the idea of Trevin Thalheimer ending up on the town board, because he seemed like someone who might be "anti-police". So they claimed he smelled of weed and arrested him on a false rape charge, wrecking his campaign and turning his life upside down. Brookville Police Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser were suspended with full pay after what they did was exposed, but not before Thalheimer was forced out of the race.

"I laid in bed for ten days. I didn't go to work. My job suffered. I mean, there's a lot of things going on at once," he said. "And I was completely blindsided by the whole thing. I was never expecting that situation, and clearly wasn't expecting the, you know, the allegation, that part, to be arrested for, because I was, I was dumbfounded by the whole thing."

Thalheimer says he's never had an issue with police.

"I have never stated that I was anti law enforcement," he said. "I don't know where they got that impression that I was. I never had stated that. I was under the impression that, you know, when it comes to the Brookville Police Department, that they're all fair guys."