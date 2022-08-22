Alex Jones begs for forgiveness in panicked "emergency message" to Trump (video)

A panic-stricken Alex Jones delivers an "emergency message" to Donald Trump after recklessly backing Ron DeSantis on Thursday. After crossing the MAGA don, Jones desperately backpedals.

"This is my emergency message to you, Mr. President," says the clearly shaken Infowars propagandist (see video below). He then begs Trump to watch the entire show in which he said he "pigheadedly supported Trump a few years ago" but is now voting for DeSantis.

"The corporate media edited down the 30 second clip to make it sound like I'm only for DeSantis and that I've abandoned you. That is not true," cries Jones. He then pleads his case, pretending he was only trying to help the twice-impeached president who is now under an FBI investigation. "I understand you're under attack, I understand you're surrounded, and I'm trying to get you to reassess the situation."

It's going to take a lot more bowing than this to get back into the good graces of the thin-skinned petty tyrant he so fears.