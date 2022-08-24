Trump wants "my" documents back

Donald Trump, from whose Florida compound hundreds of illegally exfiltrated classified documents were retrieved by the FBI in a court-ordered raid, wants them back. The demand is, Rolling Stone reports, a legal Hail Mary in the face of looming consequences for the former president.

In the weeks after the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid, former President Donald Trump repeatedly made a simple-sounding but extraordinary ask: he wanted his lawyers to get "my documents" back from federal law enforcement. Trump wasn't merely referring to the alleged trove of attorney-client material that he insists was scooped up by the feds during the raid, two people familiar with the matter tell Rolling Stone. The ex-president has been demanding that his team find a way to recover "all" of the official documents that Trump has long referred to as "mine" — including the highly sensitive and top secret ones.

He thinks he's a temporarily usurped king and, notwithstanding last month's raid, no power has truly made clear that this isn't the case.