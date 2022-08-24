Video montage of Kari Lake mimicking her beloved leader

GOP Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake is well-known for her excellent talents as a drag king. She is now pretending she never had anything to do with drag culture and spends a lot of time saying ugly things about her former draq queen friends, and limits her drag performances to mimicking the mannerisms, speech inflections, and words of her orange god-emperor.

The Republican Accountability Project's video of Lake's routine comes with an apt quote:

"She had without exception the most stupid, vulgar, empty mind that he had ever encountered. She had not a thought in her head that was not a slogan." —George Orwell, 1984