The Cursed Computer Iceberg Meme is "not a hall of shame" but a wunderkammer of computing peculiarities. Blackle Mori: "hopefully, after reading these articles, you will have learned a lot and will embrace chaos."
This "Iceberg Meme" is a wonderful tour of cursed computing
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- computing
- cursed
- Funny
Someone recreated classic album covers with Adam Sandler
Prior to the digital age, album covers used to be a big deal. The caliber of art on a record sleeve or CD case was an active participant in creating the mystique around an album. The Beatles' Revolver was a pivotal sea change for the band's sound, and the album's cover art reflected the shift. At the… READ THE REST
Video: Championship triple jumper's major misstep is a laugh-out-loud bit of unintentional physical comedy
At last week's European Athletics Championships in Munich, Swedish triple-jumper Jesper Hellstrom missed on his run-up and the result is comedy gold. His grin on the way down makes the moment all the better. "I thought quite immediately afterwards, 'I wonder if there will be any funny pictures from this,'" Hellstrom said. READ THE REST
"F**k off, you f**kwads": Mayor's official response to anti-vax QAnoners trying to arrest police
A couple dozen QAnoners gathered outside the Peterborough, Ontario police station over the weekend to protest Canada's COVID-19 vaccination efforts. According to Toronto City News, some of the QNuts reportedly attempted to enter the police station and threatened to make citizens' arrests of the officers for participating in the vaccine roll-out. One protestor then struck… READ THE REST
Ensure your data is secure with this iStorage PIN authenticated hard drive
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether it's your professional or personal online data, no one enjoys their information getting leaked or hacked into. Even if you feel like your data is being protected with strong passwords or checking if the… READ THE REST
Cut out the nonsense with this great deal on a multifunctional knife
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. What would we do without knives? As one of our oldest tools as humans, they are just as important today as they have ever been, only they're more developed in terms of… READ THE REST
Refresh your keyring with this futuristic, app-enabled key holder
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're headed out for the day, or returning after a long night out, how often do you find yourself fumbling for a key? With how big and clunky our keyrings… READ THE REST