Uvalde's coward cops will be back in its schools next week

I can't imagine what it's like to be a parent in Uvalde, Texas, sending their kids back to school to be in the presence of the same useless, posturing school district cops who cowered in the hallways as a gunman slaughtered 19 of their friends. They're back on the job for a new school year.

Three months after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and just eight days before the start of the 2022-23 school year, a promised evaluation of responding school district police officers has not yet started, and those officers will be allowed to continue working within the district this fall, the board announced Monday evening. … Many citizens again expressed frustration and disbelief that returning officers this fall will include those who responded to the May 24 massacre, saying the officers "failed" the two teachers and 19 students who were killed, as well as the district's families. Like in past meetings, residents asked for the board to suspend these officers until the evaluation is complete.