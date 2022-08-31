Rian Johnson's Star Wars trilogy is still a go a Disney

By its very nature, art is subjective, but certain works are so idiosyncratic in their design that they create two massive factions comprised of equally ardent fans and detractors. The concept isn't unique to polarizing pieces, but the intensity of emotion that emanates from either side of the spectrum concerning controversial art is. In modernity, few franchises have come to symbolize controversy, like Star Wars. Since Disney purchased Star Wars, the fandom surrounding the IP has been plagued by infighting. The film that has become the proverbial rubicon that divides Star Wars fans is Rian Jonhson's The Last Jedi.

Prior to The Last Jedi's mixed reception, Rian Johnson was supposed to helm a trilogy of films in the Star Wars universe. After the Disney sequel trilogy came to a close, news about Johnson's trilogy seemingly evaporated overnight. According to Johnson, his trilogy of Star Wars films is still in the works at Lucasfilms.