Inventory of items seized in FBI raid on Trump's Florida compound

The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago turned up secret documents in Trump's personal office, included dozens of empty folders marked "classified", and it wall all mixed in with random personal trash. The details, revealed today by a judge, put to bed Trump's claims that the documents, exfiltrated from the White House at the end of his presidency, were neatly organized in a locked store room. It also raises questions about exactly where the documents no longer in their folders are.

For some current and former intelligence officials, the empty folders were an alarming signal that unknown classified information may go unaccounted for by federal investigators, who may have a difficult time piecing together what information those folders previously contained — much less what happened to it. But because those folders are often reused, one source familiar with these kinds of documents cautioned that merely finding an empty folder is not necessarily an indication that any of the information it previously contained has been mishandled.

Check out the complete inventory.