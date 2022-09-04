Liz Truss expected to be next UK Prime Minister after rival Sunak signals support

The official results aren't in until Monday, but Liz Truss is all but certain to win the race to become the U.K. Conservative Party's new leader—and the country's new Prime Minister. Her rival, Rishi Sunak, signaled today to the BBC that he believed he had lost and would support her government.

Speaking to Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the ex-chancellor also said he would continue as an MP if he does not become prime minister next week. However, he did not rule out running again to be Conservative Party leader. The winner of the contest to replace Boris Johnson as leader is due to be announced on Monday.

The vote took place among party members. Under the UK's parliamentary system the largest party or coalition forms a government, and a general election need not be called when its leader is replaced. Some expect Truss to do so, however, as her policy proposals are unpopular among the British electorage at large and a snap election would offer her government legitimacy before it imposes them—if she can win one, that is.