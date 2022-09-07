Dr Oz: banging second cousins "not a big problem"

In a 2014 interview, Mehmet Oz—now a Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania—said that that sex with second cousins is nothing to worry about.

Oz: If you're more than a first cousin away, it's not a big problem. Yee: Okay, so second cousin is fine to smash. Charlamagne: It's so funny, cause I knew that. DJ Envy: How did you know that? Charlamagne: Cause I'm from the country! Third cousins? Oz: Yeah. It's fine.

Describing relationships with distant cousins as incestuous ("Dr. Oz defends INCEST") strikes me as a good example of something that liberal and mainstream media folks thinks will ruin conservative candidates that doesn't ruin conservative candidates. If anything, it alienates the commentator from voters they think they're influencing, not all of them conservative. Nonetheless, like his nasty remarks about tobacco users, this quote is another amusing reminder of Oz's long journey from medical expert to nostrum-peddler to something he is, counterintuitively, obviously not cut out for: politics.